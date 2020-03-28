STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Septuagenarian Sikh priest infected 27 of total 38 coronavirus cases in Punjab

The priest, a resident of Nawanshahr, returned to the state on March 7. He died following a cardiac arrest on March 18, officials said here on Saturday.

Published: 28th March 2020 09:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2020 09:23 PM   |  A+A-

Police personnel charge at a biker for flouting lockdown guidelines, imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, near Razia Sultana Fort in Bathinda, Punjab

Police personnel charge at a biker for flouting lockdown guidelines, imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, near Razia Sultana Fort in Bathinda, Punjab, on Tuesday | PTI

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: A 70-year-old Sikh priest, who returned from a trip to Germany and Italy, is being seen as the one who infected 27 of the 38 coronavirus cases reported in Punjab.

The priest, a resident of Nawanshahr, returned to the state on March 7. He died following a cardiac arrest on March 18, officials said here on Saturday.

The test report of his samples which were positive (for coronavirus) came after his death, they said.

He is responsible for infecting almost 70 percent of the COVID-19 cases in the state, the officials said.

As many as 27 persons contracted coronavirus after they came in contact with the septuagenarian and his primary contacts, they said.

Of these, 14 were his family members, including his two-year-old grandson, they said. Among the 27 affected, a majority of them belong to Nawanshahr and a few to Phillaur in Jalandhar and Hoshiarpur.

"The district administration in Nawanshahr has completely sealed 15 villages and asked around 28,000 people not to go outside their villages," Banga SDM Gautam Jain said on Saturday.

"We have traced 700 close contacts of the COVID-19 patients. They are home quarantined and monitored regularly," he said.

Jain said samples of around 350 persons have been taken for testing.

The officials said the septuagenarian, after arriving from Germany, had even attended the Hola Mohalla celebrations at Anandpur Sahib which concluded on March 10.

As reports of the Sikh priest came positive, the administration of Rupnagar conducted a house-to-house survey of Anandpur Sahib residents to check if anyone was showing symptoms of the deadly disease.

An appeal was also made by the administration to the people to get themselves checked if they had met the priest.

During the annual Hola Mohalla celebrations, thousands of Sikh devotees from India and abroad assemble at Anandpur Sahib to pay obeisance at the Gurdwara Kesgarh Sahib and take a dip in the holy Sarovar.

Meanwhile, no fresh case of coronavirus was reported in the state on Saturday, a medical bulletin said.

In Punjab, 19 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Nawanshahr, six in Mohali, six in Hoshiarpur, five in Jalandhar, one each in Amritsar and Ludhiana.

As of now, a total of 898 samples have been tested, out of which 596 came negative, while the result of 264 samples is awaited, officials added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Punjab coronavirus cases\ Punjab priest cases coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Youngest coronavirus case in India: Infant of seven months from Kashmir
Social distancing being maintained at a Rythu Bazaar in Vijayawada on Thursday | Prasant Madugula
200 migrant workers and two lorries: A coronavirus lockdown story
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
As the whole nation is under a 21-day lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan recently posted a video on his official Facebook page where he is seen having a tough time at home doing domestic chores. The clip titled 'Reali
Five reasons why Shikhar Dhawan's coronavirus lockdown video is not funny
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp