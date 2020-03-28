STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Rajasthan today; total tally reaches 52

While one COVID-19 case is of a 23-year-old man in Ajmer, the other is of a 21-year-old woman from Bhilwara.

Published: 28th March 2020 12:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2020 12:03 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus- groceries

Locals queue up to stock up on groceries. (Photo | R Sathish Babu, EPS)

By ANI

JAIPUR: Two new coronavirus positive cases were registered in Rajasthan on Saturday taking the total number of cases to 52 in the State.

COVID-19 LIVE | Tamil Nadu reports two more positive cases as India tally crosses 850

The former has been admitted to JLN hospital in Ajmer while the latter is receiving treatment at Bangar hospital in Bhilwara city.

According to the health ministry, the cases of COVID-19 are on a rise every day and as on March 28 at 10:30 am, there are 775 confirmed cases in India which includes 78 recoveries and 19 fatalities. 

