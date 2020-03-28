STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two women test positive for COVID-19 in West Bengal, total count 17

Published: 28th March 2020 09:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2020 09:08 PM   |  A+A-

Thermal screening of passengers during lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Kolkata| PTI

By PTI

KOLKATA: Two elderly women from West Bengal tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 17, a senior official said.

The two women, aged 76 and 56 years, are relatives of the man from Nayabad, who had contracted the disease earlier this week and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city, the health department official said.

All three of them had attended a wedding ceremony at Egra in East Midnapore, where they might have come in contact with a person with recent travel history to a foreign country, he said.

