60-year-old COVID-19 positive man dies in Valley, second death in J&K

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR: A 60-year-old man, who had tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, died in a Srinagar hospital in the early hours today, taking the COVID-19 deaths related deaths in Jammu and Kashmir to two.

Jammu and Kashmir government spokesman Rohit Kansal in a tweet informed about the death of the patient. “Sad start to the day. The unfortunate demise of a coronavirus patient in Srinagar this morning,” Kansal tweeted.

Sources said that the 60-year-old man hailing from Tangmarg area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district died at Chest Disease Hospital, Srinagar. Earlier, on Thursday, a 65-year-old man from Hyderpora, with a travel history to within country, died of coronavirus.

The man belonging to a tableegi group had travelled to Delhi, Deobandh, Samba in Jammu, Sopore and Bandipora in north Kashmir and to his home at Hyderpora, Srinagar and attended religious gatherings.

Kansal said 11 of the positive cases in J&K had come in contact with the deceased person.