Coronavirus: Uttarakhand cancels 13-hours travel ease on March 31 after government orders crackdown

On Sunday, the Center issued orders of a crackdown on those not following social distancing and isolation.

Published: 29th March 2020 11:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 12:16 AM   |  A+A-

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat. (Photo | PTI)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: After Center ordered a crackdown on those who are violating lockdown by walking on foot from one state to another, Uttarakhand government on Sunday cancelled 13-hours ease on travel on March 31.

Trivendra Singh Rawat, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand said, "We have an adequate supply of essential goods in Uttarakhand. No one will sleep hungry in the state. Shops of essential items will open from 7 am to 1 pm."

On Sunday, the Center issued orders of a crackdown on those not following social distancing and isolation.

The Center also directed the state governments to stop migrants where they are and provide necessities like food and shelter.

Madan Kaushik, unban development ministers and spokesperson for the state government said, "The decision has been rolled back after assessing the situation. We appeal to people to start where they are. Helpline numbers have been issued in case anyone needs any kind of help ranging from essential good to medical need."

The order from the Center stated, "The migrant people who have moved out to reach their home states/home towns must be kept in the nearest shelters by respective State/Union Territory Government quarantine facilities after proper screening for a minimum period of 14 days as per standard protocol."

Earlier, on Saturday, Uttarakhand state government had announced relief in lockdown for March 31 from 7 am to 8 pm.

Trivendra Singh Rawat Coronavirus COVID-19 India lockdown
