STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Banks in Punjab to function twice a week on rotational basis

From April 3, the operation of bank branches, ATMs, BCs (Banking Correspondents), cash in transit, cash replenishment agencies, IT and engineering support vendors for banks shall be regulated.

Published: 29th March 2020 04:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2020 04:26 PM   |  A+A-

A bank employee taking precautionary measure by using mask in Bengaluru

For representational purposes (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Come April 3, all the branches of the banks in Punjab will function twice a week on rotation. A notification issued by the state home department on Sunday stated that in the light of the ongoing curfew, banks in Punjab will be open on March 30 and 31, while on April 1 will be a non-public dealing day for them as is the usual practice. 

From April 3, the operation of bank branches, ATMs, BCs (Banking Correspondents), cash in transit, cash replenishment agencies, IT and engineering support vendors for banks shall be regulated with skeleton staff.

Bank branches shall be open only for two days a week on a rotation basis and only one-third of the branches will remain on any given day of the week.

"The banks shall make sure that the ATMs are operational 24*7 and BCs provide services in rural areas with security staff. The BCs, meanwhile, have been instructed to ensure social distancing and hygiene. Further, while implementing these directions for the opening of the banking establishment in line with the business continuity plan, the existing instruction regarding skeleton staff, social distancing and hygiene and other protocol issued by the home department and health department are strictly
complied with,’’ states the order signed by Additional Chief Secretary Home Satish Chandra and sent to all the deputy commissioners.

A senior functionary of a private bank on condition of anonymity said, "Most of the banks have already made rosters of the staff branch wise to allot the day-wise attendance as we were already anticipating this move. Also, many customers have been calling up that they want to withdraw money so what is the way out and when the banks open they should be informed.’’

Meanwhile, the Chandigarh Administration has allowed movement of mobile ATMs across the city so that the people can get the money withdrawn from their accounts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
covid-19 coronavirus coronavirus lockdown Banks in Punjab
India Matters
No need to panic, we can easily defeat COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
'There's nothing to fear': An Indian COVID-19 survivor's experience
GHMC and medical team providing free food and health check up for migrant workersNampally exhibition ground in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
From a psychiatrist: How to stay positive during the coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp