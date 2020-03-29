COVID-19: Banks in Punjab to function twice a week on rotational basis

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Come April 3, all the branches of the banks in Punjab will function twice a week on rotation. A notification issued by the state home department on Sunday stated that in the light of the ongoing curfew, banks in Punjab will be open on March 30 and 31, while on April 1 will be a non-public dealing day for them as is the usual practice.

From April 3, the operation of bank branches, ATMs, BCs (Banking Correspondents), cash in transit, cash replenishment agencies, IT and engineering support vendors for banks shall be regulated with skeleton staff.

Bank branches shall be open only for two days a week on a rotation basis and only one-third of the branches will remain on any given day of the week.

"The banks shall make sure that the ATMs are operational 24*7 and BCs provide services in rural areas with security staff. The BCs, meanwhile, have been instructed to ensure social distancing and hygiene. Further, while implementing these directions for the opening of the banking establishment in line with the business continuity plan, the existing instruction regarding skeleton staff, social distancing and hygiene and other protocol issued by the home department and health department are strictly

complied with,’’ states the order signed by Additional Chief Secretary Home Satish Chandra and sent to all the deputy commissioners.

A senior functionary of a private bank on condition of anonymity said, "Most of the banks have already made rosters of the staff branch wise to allot the day-wise attendance as we were already anticipating this move. Also, many customers have been calling up that they want to withdraw money so what is the way out and when the banks open they should be informed.’’

Meanwhile, the Chandigarh Administration has allowed movement of mobile ATMs across the city so that the people can get the money withdrawn from their accounts.