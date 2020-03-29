STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 cases in India cross 1000-mark as 12 more test positive in Maharashtra

Out of the 12 new patients, five have been reported from Pune, four from Mumbai and one each from Sangli, Jalgaon and Nagpur, the official said.

Published: 29th March 2020

coronavirus stamp

For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The total number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra has gone up to 193 with 12 more people testing positive for coronavirus, a health official said on Sunday.

Out of the 12 new patients, five have been reported from Pune, four from Mumbai and one each from Sangli, Jalgaon and Nagpur, the official said.

Mumbai leads in the number of positive patients in the state 77.

Sangli has 25 cases, Pune-24, Pimpri Chinchwad-12, Nagpur 12, Kalyan-Dombivali-seven, Navi Mumbai-six, Thane-five, Yavatmal and Vasai-Virar-four each, Ahmednagar-three, Satara and Panvel-two each, Ulhasnagar, Aurangabad, Ratnagiri, Pune rural, Sindhudurg, Palghar, Kolhapur, Gondia and Jalgon one each.

One patient hails from Gujarat.

COVID-19 Coronavirus India under lockdown
