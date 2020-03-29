COVID-19: National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah releases Rs 1.5 crore from MPLADS

By PTI

SRINAGAR: National Conference president and Lok Sabha member Farooq Abdullah on Sunday released an amount of Rs 1.5 crore from his MPLADS fund to three hospitals here to combat the spread of coronavirus in Kashmir.

"Continuing our commitment to fight COVID-19, the party president and MP Srinagar today released an additional amount of Rs 1.5 crore to Srinagar-based hospitals," a NC spokesperson said. The amount is to be equally distributed among SMHS Hospital, CD Hospital and GB Pant Hospital in the city.

Abdullah, who represents the Srinagar parliamentary constituency in the Lok Sabha, on March 21 released Rs 1 crore from his MPLADS funds for the cause. The Srinagar parliamentary seat is spread over Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal districts.