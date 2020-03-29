STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19 outbreak: Group of Ministers reviews situation in the country, discuss migrants' exodus

The meeting also deliberated on the issue of a vast numbers of migrant workers taking journeys on foot for hundreds of kilometres in various parts of the country to reach home.

Published: 29th March 2020 08:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2020 11:45 PM   |  A+A-

Thermal screening of passengers being conducted at Kamta bus stand during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Lucknow Sunday March 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government on Sunday carried out a comprehensive review of the situation arising out of coronavirus pandemic including treatment of affected people, movement of thousands of migrant labourers and supplies of petroleum products and essential commodities across the country under the nation-wide lockdown.

The review was conducted by a Group of Ministers headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and comprising several key members of the Union Cabinet including Home Home Minister Amit Shah, Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

Government sources said the ministers deliberated on various arrangements put in place for effective implementation of the 21-day lockdown which began on midnight Tuesday and is aimed at checking the spread of the virus infection.

The unabated exodus of migrant workers from big cities to their villages after being left jobless also figured prominently at the meeting, they said.

The government took stock of the situation on a day the nationwide positive cases crossed the 1,000 mark with 28 people dead amid apprehensions that India may soon enter the community transmission stage of the pandemic.

The meeting was also attended by Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Zubin Irani, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy The ministers were briefed about the situation including on availability and supply of essential commodities and medicines across the country by Home Secretary AK Bhalla Sources said the ministers were informed that the availability and supply of food and medicines have been satisfactory and no major issues are envisaged about their supply.

Similarly, petroleum products are available in adequate quantities in all parts of the country and that government is ensuring that supplies for a minimum of 10 days are maintained.

The ministers also reviewed movement of essential commodities by train, air and road to various parts of the country during the lockdown.

The movement of cargo by three modes of transportation has been smooth and any issues that may arise locally will be resolved, said the sources.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said cargo flights will be used exclusively for transporting medical equipment and emergency goods, besides other essential items to the northeastern states The meeting was of the view that the movement of migrant labourers and their gathering at various state borders is a cause for concern.

The government on Sunday ordered the sealing of state and district borders across the country in a bid to stop community transmission of coronavirus by migrant workers and warned that violators face 14-day quarantine their destinations.

The government has asked the states to make arrangements for their shelter at temporary camps and to provide food to them.

Only the movement of goods and of those involved in the delivery of essential services is allowed during the 21-day nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Modi on March 24.

States have been also told to ensure timely payment of wages to labourers at their place of work during the period of lockdown without any cut.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 India lockdown
India Matters
No need to panic, we can easily defeat COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
'There's nothing to fear': An Indian COVID-19 survivor's experience
GHMC and medical team providing free food and health check up for migrant workersNampally exhibition ground in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
From a psychiatrist: How to stay positive during the coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Jayaraman
    Action more than review is urgently needed for the migrants.
    15 hours ago reply
Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp