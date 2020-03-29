COVID-19: Over 3,000 people who arrived from abroad in Bihar being traced for home quarantine

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

PATNA: Around 3,383 passengers have arrived in Bihar from different countries prior to the imposition of the 21-nationwide lockdown and putting them under home quarantine has become a challenge for the government now.

After reviewing the preparedness on Saturday, chief secretary Deepak Kumar told the media that around 3,383 returnees have been traced who have reached Bihar from different countries prior to the lockdown.

"All of them will be screened and their samples are being taken for test by doctors. The administration is leaving no stone unturned to put them under home quarantine," Kumar said.

According to official figure, 653 passengers alone have come from abroad in East Champaran, 548 in Darbhanga, 478 in Saran, 255 in Muzaffarpur and 257 in Siwan and rest in other districts.

He said that medical personnel have been engaged to test those who have come from other countries in March in Bihar prior to the lockdown.

Meanwhile, a high-level meeting was held on Sunday in Patna secretariat in which discussion were held on relief camps.

Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar chaired the meeting with DGP Gupteshwar Pandey, principal secretary disaster management department Pratay Amrit and principal secretary health Sanjay Kumar.