'Missing' posters put up in Sonia's Rae Bareli

Missing' posters cropped up on Saturday night in Rae Bareli in which Gandhi's absence from the constituency has been questioned.
 

Published: 29th March 2020 03:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2020 03:18 PM   |  A+A-

Congress president Sonia Gandhi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi. (File photo| PTI)

By IANS

RAE BARELI: Politics continues to pay out even in times of crisis and lockdown in Uttar Pradesh.

In Rae Bareli, the parliamentary constituency of Congress president Sonia Gandhi,‘missing' posters cropped up on Saturday night in which Gandhi's absence from the constituency has been questioned.

The posters are titled' 'chitthi na koi sandesh' and questioned the Congress president for not giving any financial aid to the constituency, despite being one of the richest MPs.

"Tumhara haath, nahin hamare saath/ sabse badi bhool, tumko kiya kabool", the posters adds.

'Missing' posters put up in Sonia's Rae Bareli  (Photo | IANS)

Incidentally, on Friday, Sonia Gandhi had sent a letter to the District Magistrate of Rae Bareli, pledging all the funds under the MPLAD scheme for combating coronavirus in her constituency.

The posters do not carry any name and do not even have the printer's name which is mandatory.

Congress leader Kamal Singh Chauhan said that the posters reflected the mindset of the party's political rivals who are using the crisis to settle scores.

"Sonia Gandhi has always been connected to her constituency and just two days ago, she pledged all her funds for the Corona crisis. The people know the truth and will not be misled by this low level of politics," he said.

Congress district president Pankaj Kumar demanded action against those who had put up the posters and asked the district administration to take note of this.

