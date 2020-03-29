STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No positive COVID-19 case in ten days, three cured in Ladakh: Officials

Also, three people, who had got the coronavirus infection, have been cured while 10 others are being treated, Commissioner (Health) Rigzin Samphel said.

A security personnel stands guard on a street during a national lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Srinagar Sunday March 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LEH: There have been no positive cases of COVID-19 over the last ten days in the Union Territory of Ladakh, a senior official said on Sunday.

With the increase in number of positive cases in Srinagar, the Ladakh administration had made an appeal that the people, who travelled from Srinagar to Ladakh on March 18-19, to keep themselves under home quarantine and stay away from everyone, including their family members, for 14 days, Samphel said.

He said the Mahabodhi Karuna Charitable (MKC) hospital in Leh and GNM school in Kargil have been designated as hospitals for coronavirus treatment in the Union Territory.

"100 ventilators, 50 each for Leh and Kargil districts, are expected to arrive soon," he said.

Talking about the problems being faced by migrant labourers due to the lockdown, the officer said 5,000 labourers in Leh and 350 in Kargil district were given free rations.

"A mechanism has been formulated for continuous supply of free ration to such labourers starting Saturday," he said.

Responding to a query on pilgrims and students studying outside Ladakh, Samphel said they can contact the Sumera Shafi, resident commissioner of Ladakh in Delhi, who has been appointed as the nodal officer for providing help in such cases.

"The welfare of students is the top priority of the UT administration," he said.

