STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Transportation of all essential, non-essential goods allowed during lockdown: MHA

The home secretary made it clear that the newspaper delivery supply chain was also allowed under exemptions given for print media.

Published: 29th March 2020 09:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2020 09:09 PM   |  A+A-

Stranded migrant workers at UP-Delhi border during a nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi Sunday March 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Union Home Ministry on Sunday allowed the transportation of all essential and non-essential goods in the country and the use of premises of the state disaster response force (SDRF) to shelter migrant workers and the homeless stranded due to the lockdown imposed to combat COVID-19.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla wrote to the chief secretaries of all states and Union territories, asking them to ensure that relief camps were set up at the facilities of the SDRF for homeless people, including migrant labourers, to provide them shelter and food.

It said the Home Ministry had already issued an order invoking the Disaster Management Act, under which the district authorities were asked to strictly implement additional measures to stop the movement of migrant workers and provide them quarantine facilities, shelter and food, and ensure payment of wages and non-eviction by their landlords.

"Its strict implementation needs to be ensured," the home secretary said in his letter and added that the district authorities and the field agencies should be informed so as to avoid any ambiguity at the ground level.

The letter made it clear that transportation of all goods, without distinction of essential and non-essential, have been allowed.

The home secretary also made it clear that the newspaper delivery supply chain is allowed under exemptions given for print media.

Bhalla added that the entire supply chain of milk collection and distribution, including its packing material, has also been allowed during the lockdown period, along with groceries.

"Groceries, including hygiene products such as hand wash, soaps, disinfectants, body wash, shampoos, surface cleaners, detergents and tissue papers, toothpaste/oral care, sanitary pads and diapers, battery cells, chargers etc.," are permitted during the lockdown.

The home secretary also included the services of the Indian Red Cross Society under the Establishment of National Disaster Management Authority.

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has also been exempted and asked to work with bare minimum staff.

A nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24 for 21 days in order to arrest the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus India lockdown COVID-19 Ajay Bhalla
India Matters
No need to panic, we can easily defeat COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
'There's nothing to fear': An Indian COVID-19 survivor's experience
GHMC and medical team providing free food and health check up for migrant workersNampally exhibition ground in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
From a psychiatrist: How to stay positive during the coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Vishal Sharma
    plz gave the letter copy
    1 day ago reply
Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp