Woman tests positive for coronavirus in Bihar, state's total case count reaches 11

Among those who have tested positive, as many as six had come into contact with a deceased patient, hailing from Munger district, who died at AIIMS-Patna, on Saturday last week.

Published: 29th March 2020 03:40 PM

NH-30 wears a deserted look during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Patna

NH-30 wears a deserted look during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Patna. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

PATNA: A woman tested positive for COVID-19 in Bihar on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 11, an official said here.

Among those who have tested positive, as many as six had come into contact with a deceased patient, hailing from Munger district, who died at AIIMS-Patna, on Saturday last week, a day before his test reports confirmed he had COVID-19.

A female relative of his, who attended his funeral and then returned to her home in Lakhisarai district, has tested positive, state epidemiologist Ragini Mishra said, adding that she is currently admitted to the NMCH hospital here.

Aged 38 years, the deceased had returned from Qatar where he worked as a welder and was hospitalised on account of renal failure. The health department official said that altogether, 11 people have tested positive for COVID 19 in Bihar till Sunday.

According to the department, samples of 670 people have been collected for testing so far out of which 565 tested negative, three were rejected while results were awaited for 91. Earlier, a middle-aged woman and a 12-year-old boy, both residents of his neighborhood in Munger, had tested positive and were sent to a Bhagalpur hospital.

Besides, three persons, including a woman, are said to have caught the infection at a private hospital here, where the deceased was admitted before being referred to the AIIMS, Patna. All of them are currently admitted at NMCH which has been converted into a dedicated medical facility for COVID-19 patients.

In addition, a woman whose test results had come on Sunday last week, is undergoing treatment at AIIMS, Patna. Two residents of Patna, who had recently travelled to Scotland and Gujarat respectively, and another person from Siwan who returned from Dubai, have also tested positive and were admitted to the NMCH.

