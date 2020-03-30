STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
92 new cases and four deaths due to coronavirus in India in last 24 hours: Centre

Joint Secretary (Health Department) Luv Aggarwal said that technically, COVID-19 is still in the local transmission stage in the country.

Published: 30th March 2020 05:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 05:21 PM   |  A+A-

Joint Secretary (Health Department) Lav Agarwal

Joint Secretary (Health Department) Lav Agarwal. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Ninety-two new cases and four deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported in India since Sunday, the Health Ministry said on Monday while reiterating that there has been no community transmission of the virus as of now.

Joint Secretary (Health Department) Luv Aggarwal said that technically, COVID-19 is still in the local transmission stage in the country as there has been no community transmission as of now.

WATCH| UP migrant workers given ‘chemical bath’ in 'disinfection exercise

Addressing the daily press briefing on the actions taken, preparedness and updates on COVID-19 at 4 pm, Agarwal informed that 92 new cases of COVID-19 and four deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 1,071 and the number of deaths to 29.

Underlining the importance of social distancing, said even one person's carelessness can lead to spread of this pandemic. He said that rather than spreading panic, there is a need for creating awareness about COVID-19.

Speaking at the same press conference, R Gangakhedkar from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR ) said 38,442 tests have been conducted till now, out of which 3,501 were done on Sunday. He added that in the last three days, 1,334 tests have been done in private labs. "We are still at less than 30 per cent of our testing capacity," he added.

