 Amidst COVID-19 pandemic, body of Assam man found under mysterious circumstances in Mizoram

The deceased, Madhurjya Bhuyan (36), was serving as an audit officer at the office of Accountant General (AG) in Aizawl.

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, a man from Assam was found dead at his apartment in Mizoram capital Aizawl under mysterious circumstances on Sunday.

The deceased, Madhurjya Bhuyan (36), was serving as an audit officer at the office of Accountant General (AG) in Aizawl.

He had joined the AG in 2009. His wife and children were away in Golaghat of Upper Assam at the time of his death.

Official sources said the autopsy would be conducted at the Civil Hospital in Aizawl on Monday. It was not immediately known if lab tests will be conducted to ascertain if he was a patient of COVID-19.

The apartment, where he lived, was sealed by the police.

According to the family of the deceased, he was suffering from cold and fever. He had visited a hospital in the town last week and it advised him home quarantine.

Given the nationwide lockdown, the family sought the help of the state government in bringing the mortal remains to Assam.

Meanwhile, the wife and two children of a Mizoram man, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, were discharged from the isolation ward of a hospital. Official sources said the trio tested negative.

The man had returned from the Netherlands on March 16 along with his family members.

