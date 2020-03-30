STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengal records second COVID-19 death

The 44-year-old woman from Kalimpong in Darjeeling district had recently returned from Chennai, where she had flown for the treatment of her daughter on March 7.

People wear masks as preventive measure against coronavirus.

For representational purpose. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: West Bengal reported a second COVID-19 death after a 44-yr-old woman died in a north Bengal hospital on Monday. The death toll rose to two in the state with 22 people testing positive for COVID-19 till date.

The woman from Kalimpong in Darjeeling district had recently returned from Chennai, where she had flown for the treatment of her daughter on March 7. After her daughter’s release from the hospital, she had spent another 10 days at Chennai. She had fever on March 18.

"The woman and her daughter returned Siliguri via Kolkata in a private operator’s flight on March 19. She spent the day at her brother’s house and next day, headed towards Kalimpong in her private car. She went to a local doctor in Kalimpong with symptoms of fever and underwent medical tests,’’ said an official of the state health department.

The woman went to Siliguri with respiratory problems and she was admitted to ICCU at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital on March 26. The woman died around 2 am on Monday.

The woman’s daughter has been asked to quarantine herself.

Coronavirus West Bengal coronavirus death
