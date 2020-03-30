Coronavirus: 31 Indians, including diplomats land in Delhi from Kabul, sent to quarantine facility

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A special flight from Afghanistan carrying 31 Indians, including diplomats and ITBP personnel, landed at the Delhi airport on Monday and the passengers were sent to a quarantine facility set up in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, officials said.

Officials had earlier said that a total of 35 people were brought on the plane.

They were brought on a Kam Air flight from Kabul that landed at about 2:40 pm at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

"There are 31 passengers on the special flight from Kabul that includes four diplomats, 26 ITBP men and a civilian," a senior official said.

Their medical samples will be taken to check coronavirus symptoms, he said.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police is deployed to guard the main Indian embassy complex in Afghanistan's capital city of Kabul and four consulates in Herat, Kandhar, Jalalabad and Mazar-e-Sharif.

The passengers were screened with temperature guns by ITBP personnel at the tarmac and were sent to the quarantine facility in the Chhawla area of southwest Delhi.

The centre already has 481 Indians who were recently rescued from COVID-19 affected Rome in Italy.