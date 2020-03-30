STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus cases reach 22 in West Bengal after 77-year-old man tests positive

The total number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 22 in West Bengal, including two deaths.

Published: 30th March 2020 11:33 AM

People maintain social distance while buying groceries in Tamil Nadu. (Photo | A Raja, EPS)

By PTI

KOLKATA: A 77-year-old man from the city tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, taking the total number of people afflicted with the dreaded virus to 22, a senior health official said.

The septuagenarian was admitted to a private medical facility on Sunday evening with fever, cough and severe respiratory issues, he said.

COVID-19 LIVE | 'Baseless reports': Cabinet Secretary denies plans to extend 21-day lockdown

The elderly man, whose travel history is yet to be ascertained, is on ventilator support at an isolation unit of the hospital, the official said.

A 44-year-old woman from Kalimpong in Darjeeling district became the latest fatality on Monday morning.

She breathed her last around 2 am at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital, officials said.

