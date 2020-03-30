STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 lockdown: Railways to ferry essential supplies in Bihar

Indian Railways

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

PATNA: The East Central Railway (ECR) in Bihar on Sunday decided to run Parcel Special Trains (PSTs) to keep the supply chain going uninterrupted amid the Covid-19 lockdown.

All the five divisions of ECR, headquartered at Sonepur, Dhanbad, Danapur, Samastipur and Mughalsarai, have greared up for the operating of the PSTs for transportating essential commodities including vegetables.

Chief spokesperson of zone Rajesh Kumar said that the Paracel Special Trains will transport the food materials, fruits, vegetables, medicines, healthcare items, medical equipments such as masks and sanitizers, salt, edible oils and other essential items to meet the emerging requirements.

"The parcel special trains will comprise of a few wagons (not less than five) for speedy transportating depending upon the demand", he said, adding that destinations would be also be decided by the quantum of demand.

The clients will have to make materials available at the nearest parcel offices to be ferried by the PSTs.

The railway has made an appeal to the industrial houses, companies and interested parties including NGOs to avail the benefits of this special rain transportation facility.

Aall the railways stations under the East Central Railways zone have been sanitised and locked to prevent the movements of the public, Kumar said.

Comments

