COVID-19 lockdown: Uttar Pradesh man calls DM's control room for samosas, gets it with punishment

Despite being ticked off by the control room, he kept calling and asking for four samosas -he claimed he had a craving for the snack.

Published: 30th March 2020 02:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 02:55 PM   |  A+A-

Samosas

Samosas. (Photo| Wikimedia commons)

By IANS

RAMPUR (UP): Bizarre, though it may sound, but a youth in Rampur called up the district magistrate's control room and asked for samosas with chutney.

Despite being ticked off by the control room, he kept calling and asking for four samosas -he claimed he had a craving for the snack. Finally, the district magistrate Aujaneya Kumar asked the officials to send him four samosas.

As a punishment for troubling officials during lockdown, the district magistrate also sent out an order for the youth to clean the drain. Later, the district magistrate shared pictures of the youth cleaning the drain on his Twitter handle though he did not name the youth.

TAGS
Samosas Rampur UP samosa punsihment Coronavirus Coronavirus lockdown COVID 19 lockdown
