Delhi government to provide private hotels for doctors on COVID-19 duty in hospitals

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The doctors treating coronavirus patients at LNJP and GBP hospitals will be accommodated at a private hotel here on city government's expense, said an order from the Delhi health department.

The order issued on March 29 said the accommodation will be provided at the plush Lalit Hotel in central Delhi.

"It has been decided that doctors working on COVID-19 duty at LNJP Hospital and GB Pant Hospital would be provided accommodation at Hotel Lalit and the payment of the same shall be borne by the Delhi government," the order said.



The district magistrate of New Delhi would make necessary arrangements to make 100 rooms available at the hotel on Barakhamba Road, it said.

The LNJP Hospital, GBP Hospital and other few hospitals are among the facilities where doctors are deployed round-the-clock for attending positive or suspected cases of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) tweeted on Monday, "Doctors are on the frontlines of the battle against Coronavirus. All doctors serving in Delhi government's Lok Nayak Hospital and GB Pant Hospital on COVID-19 duty will now be housed in Hotel Lalit. #DelhiFightsCorona."

The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi stands at 72, including two deaths till March 29.