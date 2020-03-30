No time to grieve for Bhopal civic worker who lost mom

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Even the irreparable tragedy of losing his mother has failed to dampen the spirit of a middle-aged sanitation staff of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation from shielding the people in the ongoing pandemic.

shraf Ali lost his ailing mother on Thursday morning, but remained in action in the field, sanitising the houses of commoners in Bhopal.

It was only four hours later, that Ali actually went home on insistence of additional municipal commissioner Rajesh Rathore to attend his mother’s burial, only to return to work a few hours later. “There is nothing more valuable than mother on earth. But after our mother, comes our motherland which is presently in need of our help,”Ali said.