One more tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand

Vineet Upadhyay

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: A man was tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday taking total numbers of Coronavirus patients to 7 in Uttarakhand till date.

However, one has already recovered and was discharged on Friday.

Amita Upreti, director-general, the health department said, "The man (47) is being kept in quarantine for treatment. We are also going through his travel history and the people he met in the last three weeks."

On March 15, first confirmed case of COVID-19 surfaced with a 26-year-old trainee Indian Forest officer who was tested positive.

On March 19, two cases of COVID-19 surfaced in Dehradun on with two trainee Indian Forest Services officers tested positive.

On March 25, one more positive case of Covid-19 emerged in Pauri district of the state.

The man had a travel history and arrived in Delhi from Spain last week. He travelled to his home district Pauri and after symptoms of infection appeared, he visited the district hospital for Covid-19 tests.