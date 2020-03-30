STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
One more tests positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar

He was part of a group of people that had gone to Delhi to attend a religious programme and returned to Port Blair via Kolkata on March 24

Published: 30th March 2020 02:26 PM

A worker dressed in a protective suite sprays disinfectants. (Photo| EPS/ Shekhar Yadav)

By PTI

PORT BLAIR: A man in his late 20s on Monday tested positive for COVID-19 in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, taking the number of coronavirus positive cases in the Union Territory to 10, officials said.

He was part of a group of people that had gone to Delhi to attend a religious programme and returned to Port Blair via Kolkata on March 24, they said.

FOLLOW COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES HERE

The man has been admitted to the G B Pant Hospital, where a 48-bed isolation ward was set up to attend to coronavirus patients.

The islands, home to several vulnerable tribes, have been put on alert following the COVID-19 outbreak.

