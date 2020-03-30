STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Patanjali announces Rs 25 crore to PM CARE Fund against coronavirus pandemic

All the workers of Patanjali who are working on payroll will also provide their one-day salary for the fund.

Published: 30th March 2020 08:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 08:03 PM

Ramdev

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev (File photo| EPS)

By ANI

HARIDWAR: Yoga Guru Ramdev on Monday announced his support and contribution of Rs 25 crores to the PM CARES Fund to help the ongoing battle against COVID-19.

Addressing a press conference here, Ramdev said, "Patanjali has taken an initiative to contribute Rs 25 crores on behalf of Patanjali Yogapeeth to PM-CARES Fund to fight against COVID-19. All the workers of Patanjali who are working on payroll will also provide their one-day salary for the fund. The total amount is 1.5 crore."

Ramdev stated that Patanjali has offered its five branches for emergency services. "We have offered five branches of Patanjali for emergency services in Haridwar, Guwahati, Delhi, Kolkata and in Himachal Pradesh. There are arrangements for at least 1,500 beds, food and other essentials services from the Patanjali," he said.

Comments

