Pray from home: Omar Abdullah calls for social distancing after uncle's death; PM Modi appreciates

A 21-day nationwide lockdown is in place since March 24 as part of efforts to check the spread of the deadly virus.

Published: 30th March 2020 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

Omar Abdullah

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the death of Omar Abdullah's uncle and appreciated the National Conference leader's call to supporters to a avoid large gathering and pray from home for the departed soul.

"Condolences to you and the entire family, @OmarAbdullah. May his soul rest in peace," Modi tweeted.

He said in this hour of grief, Omar's call to avoid any large gathering "is appreciable and will strengthen India's fight against COVID-19".

On Sunday night, the NC leader had tweeted that his uncle Mohd Ali Mattoo passed away after a brief illness.

"At this difficult time the family appeals to everyone to respect the guidelines to not gather either at his residence or the graveyard. Your prayers from your homes will give peace to his soul," Abdullah had said.

Social distancing is the only way to curb the spread of coronavirus, the government has said.

