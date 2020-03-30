STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Seal borders, stop migrant exodus, give support, states told

All lockdown violators to be under quarantine; two senior Delhi babus suspended; migrants continue to crowd bus stations; states directed to ensure timely payment of wages to labourers

Published: 30th March 2020 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

Despite the Centre’s directive to stop the movement of migrant labourers, many of them showed up to board buses to their respective villages in Ghaziabad on Sunday | Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after thousands of migrant workers thronged Delhi’s Anand Vihar inter-state bus terminal in the hope of catching a ride to their native places, the Centre on Sunday ordered all district and state borders be sealed effectively and ordered 14-day quarantine for all those who violated the shutdown which was imposed to contain the spread of Covid-19. 

The Centre also cracked the whip on sloppy Delhi government officers by suspending two and initiating disciplinary action against two others. The officers suspended were Additional Chief Secretary (Transport) and Principal Secretary (Finance), while Additional Chief Secretary (Home) and SDM Seelampur were issued notice. The action was based on finding that they prima-facie failed to implement the lockdown orders. According to a home ministry order, District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police will be “personally responsible” for implementation of these directions, issued under the Disaster Management Act. 

The Union home ministry asked landlords of migrant workers not to take a month’s rent from the tenants. MHA also warned landlords against forcing migrant workers and students to vacate premises. In another advisory, the MHA asked states to ensure timely payment of wages to workers without any cut. “We have asked States to make arrangements for shelters so that the migrant workers who have violated the lockdown and travelled could be put in quarantine for 14 days at their destinations,” said Joint Secretary in MHA Punya Salila Srivastava. 

Despite the Union government’s directives, migrants again attempted to leave from the Anand Vihar bus terminus but were blocked by police. “I came here in the morning and have been waiting for police to let us go ahead,” said Joginder Singh, 40, a fruit merchant who came to the terminus with his family in the morning to catch a bus for his hometown Moradabad. “If police open the borders, we can walk all the way to Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, which is some 100 km away. Due to this lockdown, my work got affected. For the past one week, I have nothing to do. I live in a rented accommodation and it will become very difficult for us to give rent and bear us daily expenses. We can somehow manage these things in Moradabad,” Singh said.

Many others were seen trying to walk on the railway tracks at Anand Vihar to reach their villages in Uttar Pradesh. During a video conference with chief secretaries and DGPs, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba and Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla asked them to ensure there is no movement of people across cities or on highways as the lockdown continues.

Warning to landlords
The Union home ministry asked landlords of migrant workers not to take a month’s rent from the tenants. MHA also warned landlords against forcing migrant workers and students to vacate premises

23 fresh covid-19 cases in Delhi
With 23 fresh cases, the total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital climbed to 72 on Sunday, according to the Delhi  government’s health department. Till Saturday night, the number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital stood at 49, including two deaths. Of the 72 cases reported so far, 64 patients are undergoing treatment at different hospitals, the health department said. Five patients have been discharged, two have died and one migrated out of the country, it added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
reverse migration Migrant Workers Stae borders
India Matters
No need to panic, we can easily defeat COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
'There's nothing to fear': An Indian COVID-19 survivor's experience
GHMC and medical team providing free food and health check up for migrant workersNampally exhibition ground in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
From a psychiatrist: How to stay positive during the coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp