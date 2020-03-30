Yogi government removes Noida DM for failing to curb coronavirus, leaking meeting minutes

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh government replaced District Magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar BN Singh on Monday and a departmental inquiry has been ordered.

The move comes after he wrote a letter to UP Chief Secretary seeking three-month leave and making the letter public immediately after CM Yogi Adityanath took him to task at a meeting in Noida.

The District Magistrate attached to Revenue Board was replaced with LY Suhas.

As per highly-placed sources, BN Singh wrote the letter to UP CS urging him to relieve him from the district for personal reasons.

The letter was written immediately after the DM got a dressing down by UP CM Yogi Adityanth at a meeting of senior district administration officials during his Noida visit on Monday.

However, senior officials claimed that the CM had taken affront of the Noida DM’s action of making the minutes of meeting and his letter public. The CM has believably taken it as gross indiscipline on the part of BN Singh.

The CM had visited Noida to take stock of the situation amid the coronavirus outbreak. In fact, Noida has the most number of coronavirus positive cases (37) in Uttar Pradesh taking tally to 88 on Monday.

According to sources, the CM reprimanded the district officials for failing to check the deadly march of the virus despite all the advisories and alerts for the last two months.

He pulled the officers up for failing to seal the private firm 'Cease Fire'. The firm is being considered as the epicenter of the coronavirus with 23 persons associated with it testing positive in Noida.

The sources claimed that in the meeting the IAS-IPS rift also surfaced. BN Singh expressed his helplessness in getting his orders implemented under newly introduced Police Commissionerate system.

Even police commissioner Alok Kumar Singh was also present in the same meeting along with Noida CMO.

The CM scolded him for passing the buck instead of fulfilling his own responsibilities with diligence.

Immediately after the meeting, DM shot a letter to UP Chief Secretary seeking three-months leave on personal ground. And he even went a step further by leaking the letter to the media and putting it in public domain.