STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

216 from Assam attended Nizamuddin congregation, Minister Himanta urges people to report immediately

Sharma said once the government had complete details of the people, it would make them public so that people could identify them and they, in turn, could inform the health department.

Published: 31st March 2020 01:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2020 01:45 PM   |  A+A-

Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Healht Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (File photo| PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Assam’s Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday appealed to people from the state, who had attended the religious programme of Tablighi Jamaat at Hazrat Nizamuddin in Delhi, to report immediately to health officials or by calling a helpline number.

“Urgent Request. If there is anyone from Assam who attended the religious congregation of Tablighi Jamaat at Hazrat Nizamuddin in Delhi, please IMMEDIATELY report voluntarily to the nearest government hospital or by calling Helpline no # 104. Please treat this as very important,” he tweeted.

His deputy Pijush Hazarika said 216 people from Assam had attended the religious congregation.

“Twenty-eight of the people are from Nagaon district. The Nagaon district administration told me that none of them has returned so far. The other people could be from Muslim-majority districts such as Dhubri etc,” Hazarika said.

“If any of them has returned, we want him to make self-declaration. If their neighbours know about them, they can inform us. We will keep the people in quarantine and if they are already infected with the COVID-19 virus, we will provide them with treatment,” the minister said.

He said once the government had complete details of the people, it would make them public so that people could identify them and they, in turn, could inform the health department.

So far, Assam has not recorded any COVID-19 positive case.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Himanta Biswa Sarma Tablighi Jamaat Nizamuddin event
India Matters
1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Curing COVID-19 on wheels: Old trains in Chennai turned into isolation wards
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
No need to panic, can easily conquer COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp