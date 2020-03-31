216 from Assam attended Nizamuddin congregation, Minister Himanta urges people to report immediately

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Assam’s Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday appealed to people from the state, who had attended the religious programme of Tablighi Jamaat at Hazrat Nizamuddin in Delhi, to report immediately to health officials or by calling a helpline number.

“Urgent Request. If there is anyone from Assam who attended the religious congregation of Tablighi Jamaat at Hazrat Nizamuddin in Delhi, please IMMEDIATELY report voluntarily to the nearest government hospital or by calling Helpline no # 104. Please treat this as very important,” he tweeted.

His deputy Pijush Hazarika said 216 people from Assam had attended the religious congregation.

“Twenty-eight of the people are from Nagaon district. The Nagaon district administration told me that none of them has returned so far. The other people could be from Muslim-majority districts such as Dhubri etc,” Hazarika said.

“If any of them has returned, we want him to make self-declaration. If their neighbours know about them, they can inform us. We will keep the people in quarantine and if they are already infected with the COVID-19 virus, we will provide them with treatment,” the minister said.

He said once the government had complete details of the people, it would make them public so that people could identify them and they, in turn, could inform the health department.

So far, Assam has not recorded any COVID-19 positive case.

