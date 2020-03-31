STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
60 prisoners released from Akola jail to curb overcrowding during COVID-19 outbreak

At least 60 prisoners, who were serving sentences of upto seven years, were released following a health check-up on Monday, Akola jail superintendent A S Sadaphule said.

Published: 31st March 2020

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

AKOLA: As many as 60 prisoners were released on bail from Akola district jail, in accordance with the Supreme Court's order to reduce crowding in prisons during the coronavirus outbreak, an official said on Tuesday.

This was done in accordance with the Supreme Court's directive to reduce crowding in prisons during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

The jail administration has taken various measures to protect detainees from the pandemic, the official said.

Prisoners were given masks, visits from family were suspended and court proceedings were held over video- conferencing, he added.

