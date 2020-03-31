STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Assam man dies, three others taken ill after having a cocktail of spirit, soft drinks

The victims prepared the drink as a replacement for liquor and had it on Sunday night.

Published: 31st March 2020 04:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2020 04:03 PM   |  A+A-

Death

For representational purposes

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI:  A man died while three others were taken ill after they had consumed a cocktail of spirit and soft drinks.

The incident was reported from Tarajan area of Jorhat, 305 km east of Guwahati. The victims prepared the drink as a replacement for liquor and had it on Sunday night. Liquor is a rarity in Assam in the lockdown.

The man who died in the incident was a plumber. The three others were admitted to a hospital in the Upper Assam town and their condition was stated to be critical.

Jorhat Deputy Commissioner (District Magistrate) Roshni Aparanji Korati told this newspaper, “We are investigating.”

In neighbouring Meghalaya, the Conrad Sangma government has taken a decision to allow home delivery of liquor. The service will be provided only to those who need it for health reasons but strictly against medical prescriptions issued by a registered medical practitioner. Only the bonded warehouses have been allowed home delivery.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Assam cocktail alcohol alternative
India Matters
1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Curing COVID-19 on wheels: Old trains in Chennai turned into isolation wards
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
No need to panic, can easily conquer COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp