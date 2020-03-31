Assam man dies, three others taken ill after having a cocktail of spirit, soft drinks

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A man died while three others were taken ill after they had consumed a cocktail of spirit and soft drinks.

The incident was reported from Tarajan area of Jorhat, 305 km east of Guwahati. The victims prepared the drink as a replacement for liquor and had it on Sunday night. Liquor is a rarity in Assam in the lockdown.

The man who died in the incident was a plumber. The three others were admitted to a hospital in the Upper Assam town and their condition was stated to be critical.

Jorhat Deputy Commissioner (District Magistrate) Roshni Aparanji Korati told this newspaper, “We are investigating.”

In neighbouring Meghalaya, the Conrad Sangma government has taken a decision to allow home delivery of liquor. The service will be provided only to those who need it for health reasons but strictly against medical prescriptions issued by a registered medical practitioner. Only the bonded warehouses have been allowed home delivery.