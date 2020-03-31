STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Cab aggregator backed by Kapil Dev fires four employees amid lockdown

The Union and various state governments have asked companies not to sack employees or cut their salaries during the 21-day nationwide lockdown.

Published: 31st March 2020 08:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2020 08:43 PM   |  A+A-

Jobs

For representational purposes.

By PTI

MUMBAI: VAOO, a cab-aggregator firm backed by former cricketer Kapil Dev, has laid off four of its employees amid the lockdown for coronavirus, citing financial difficulties.

The Union and various state governments have asked companies not to sack employees or cut their salaries during the 21-day nationwide lockdown.

The start-up, which had reportedly raised USD 15 million from investors including Dev last year, offers free rides to users for watching targeted ads.

It had claimed that some 15,000 cabs were registered with it.

However, six days ago it sacked four employees from Mumbai office which has a staff of 45.

Harshad Tiwari and three others received the pink slip a week ago.

"We are downsizing the company due to economic reasons and thus forced to lay-off your employment," the email read.

When contacted, the company's Human Resources head Monica Kumar confirmed the development.

"We are facing some financial difficulties, because of which payment of salaries of several employees is pending since February," she said.

Employees were being asked to leave as the financial condition was bad, she added.

Tiwari, one of the sacked employees, said, "I was associated with VAOO as a field executive for the last nine months. I am still waiting for two months' salary."

He had approached Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office through Twitter, bringing to attention his plight, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kapil Dev VAOO Coronavirus COVID-19 India Lockdown
India Matters
Let’s not make any mistake, coronavirus is very serious: Renowned cardiologist Rahul Potluri
Coronavirus lockdown: Community kitchens in Kerala deliver free food to needy at home
People who showed coronavirus symptoms being taken to various hospitals from Nizamuddin area in New Delhi on Monday March 30 2020. (Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Over 1000 evacuated from Nizamuddin in Delhi, several being tested for coronavirus
Sachitra Munjuwani and Bhaveena Dharmesh feeding stray dogs at Ernakulam. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lockdown tales: These two women are feeding stray dogs in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Lockdown halts work and lives of 500 migrant labourers in Chennai
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Five trains, thousands of passengers under scanner over travelling with Tablighi Jamaat participants
Gallery
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
Before you make fun of your friends and family members over their birthday, remember some dashing personalities were also born on this day.
Born on April 1: Former Vice President Hamid Ansari to WWE star Randy Orton, celebrities, VIPs who celebrate birthdays on April Fool's
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp