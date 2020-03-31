STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Coronavirus: 42 Surat residents untraceable after return from abroad

In view of the coronavirus outbreak, the Centre had provided Gujarat government a list of around 27,000 people whose passports mentioned their addresses in the state.

Published: 31st March 2020 08:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2020 08:00 PM   |  A+A-

A worker sanitizes trolleys at a store as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Surat Thursday March 19 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SURAT: At least 42 residents of Gujarat's Surat district who returned to India from foreign trips this month have not been found at the residential addresses mentioned in their passports, an official said on Tuesday.

In view of the coronavirus outbreak, the Centre had provided Gujarat government a list of around 27,000 people whose passports mentioned their addresses in the state so that they could be tracked and their health monitored.

However, 42 of these people, whose passports mentioned that they are residents of Surat, have not been found at the specified addresses, a district health official said.

Of these 42 'missing' persons, 16 are from Palsana area, nine from Bardoli, six each from Choryasi and Olpad localities, three from Mangrol and two from Kamrej, he said.

After their foreign trips, most of these people landed at various airports like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Lucknow and Chennai, the official said.

Gujarat has so far reported 73 cases of coronavirus and six deaths.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 India Lockdown
India Matters
Let’s not make any mistake, coronavirus is very serious: Renowned cardiologist Rahul Potluri
Coronavirus lockdown: Community kitchens in Kerala deliver free food to needy at home
People who showed coronavirus symptoms being taken to various hospitals from Nizamuddin area in New Delhi on Monday March 30 2020. (Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Over 1000 evacuated from Nizamuddin in Delhi, several being tested for coronavirus
Sachitra Munjuwani and Bhaveena Dharmesh feeding stray dogs at Ernakulam. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lockdown tales: These two women are feeding stray dogs in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Lockdown halts work and lives of 500 migrant labourers in Chennai
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Five trains, thousands of passengers under scanner over travelling with Tablighi Jamaat participants
Gallery
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
Before you make fun of your friends and family members over their birthday, remember some dashing personalities were also born on this day.
Born on April 1: Former Vice President Hamid Ansari to WWE star Randy Orton, celebrities, VIPs who celebrate birthdays on April Fool's
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp