STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Coronavirus: Bengal records third death as cases tally touches  26

"The source of her infection is yet to be ascertained. Neither she nor anyone of her family members or has history of travelling abroad,’’ said a health government official.

Published: 31st March 2020 03:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2020 03:44 PM   |  A+A-

European Nationals arrive to board a special aircraft to Frankfurt at Kolkata NSCBI Airport during a nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: With the death of a 48-year-old woman, who had no history of travelling abroad, in a hospital in Kolkata’s adjoining Howrah district, COVID-19 death count reached three in West Bengal. The number of coronavirus infected patients in Bengal is 26 till date.

According to the state health department, the woman had gone to Dooars in north Bengal with her family on March 6 and returned to Howrah in Darjeeling Mail on March 12. She stared suffering from fever from March 26 and was admitted to a state-run hospital. She tested positive three days ago and started suffering from respiratory problem since Sunday.

"The source of her infection is yet to be ascertained. Neither she nor anyone of her family members or has history of travelling abroad,’’ said a health government official.

Meanwhile, the third test of three persons, including father of a youth who returned from UK who were quarantined in a state-run hospital, came on Tuesday all of their reports were found negative. They released on Tuesday and doctors advised them to be quarantined at home for next 14 days.

A doctor posted at the army’s Command Hospital in Alipore tested positive of COVID-19. The army authorities sanitized the hospital premises and asked 15 persons attached to the healthcare unit to quarantine themselves at home.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak COVID-19 West Bengal
India Matters
1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Curing COVID-19 on wheels: Old trains in Chennai turned into isolation wards
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
No need to panic, can easily conquer COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp