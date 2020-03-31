Coronavirus: Bengal records third death as cases tally touches  26

Pranab Mondal By

KOLKATA: With the death of a 48-year-old woman, who had no history of travelling abroad, in a hospital in Kolkata’s adjoining Howrah district, COVID-19 death count reached three in West Bengal. The number of coronavirus infected patients in Bengal is 26 till date.

According to the state health department, the woman had gone to Dooars in north Bengal with her family on March 6 and returned to Howrah in Darjeeling Mail on March 12. She stared suffering from fever from March 26 and was admitted to a state-run hospital. She tested positive three days ago and started suffering from respiratory problem since Sunday.

"The source of her infection is yet to be ascertained. Neither she nor anyone of her family members or has history of travelling abroad,’’ said a health government official.

Meanwhile, the third test of three persons, including father of a youth who returned from UK who were quarantined in a state-run hospital, came on Tuesday all of their reports were found negative. They released on Tuesday and doctors advised them to be quarantined at home for next 14 days.

A doctor posted at the army’s Command Hospital in Alipore tested positive of COVID-19. The army authorities sanitized the hospital premises and asked 15 persons attached to the healthcare unit to quarantine themselves at home.