COVID-19: Bhopal doctor comes in for praise from CM Shivraj Chouhan for dedication

By PTI

BHOPAL: Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the dedication shown by a Madhya Pradesh government doctor, who briefly met his family members outside his home after five days and then returned to duty, has won him praise from Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and also social media users.

A picture of the doctor, Sudhir Kumar Deharia, in which he is seen sitting outside his home and sipping tea, has gone viral on social media.

Deharia is Bhopal district's Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO).

The picture was reportedly clicked on Monday when Deharia went to meet his family after a gap of five days.

In the picture, Dr Deharia is seen sitting on a small wall outside his home, while his family members are standing at a distance inside the gate of his house.

Dr Deharia is seen talking to them while holding a tea cup.

Chouhan on Tuesday shared this picture on his twitter handle and wrote, Meet Dr Sudhir Deharia, who is the CMHO of Bhopal district.

"On Monday, he reached home after five days, sat outside the house and drank tea, apprised himself about the well-being of family and returned to the hospital.

"My best wishes to Dr Dehria and thousands of others like these #CoronaWarriors. We are proud of you."

Several popular Twitter handles shared the picture and termed such health warriors as superheroes.

The photo has been retweeted more than a thousand times on these Twitter handles. Madhya Pradesh has so far reported 65 coronavirus cases.

Of these, 44 have been reported from Indore, eight from Jabalpur, five from Ujjain, four from Bhopal and two each from Shivpuri and Gwalior.