STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Bhopal doctor comes in for praise from CM Shivraj Chouhan for dedication

A picture of the doctor, Sudhir Kumar Deharia, in which he is seen sitting outside his home and sipping tea, has gone viral on social media.

Published: 31st March 2020 08:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2020 08:50 PM   |  A+A-

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (File | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the dedication shown by a Madhya Pradesh government doctor, who briefly met his family members outside his home after five days and then returned to duty, has won him praise from Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and also social media users.

A picture of the doctor, Sudhir Kumar Deharia, in which he is seen sitting outside his home and sipping tea, has gone viral on social media.

Deharia is Bhopal district's Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO).

The picture was reportedly clicked on Monday when Deharia went to meet his family after a gap of five days.

In the picture, Dr Deharia is seen sitting on a small wall outside his home, while his family members are standing at a distance inside the gate of his house.

Dr Deharia is seen talking to them while holding a tea cup.

Chouhan on Tuesday shared this picture on his twitter handle and wrote, Meet Dr Sudhir Deharia, who is the CMHO of Bhopal district.

"On Monday, he reached home after five days, sat outside the house and drank tea, apprised himself about the well-being of family and returned to the hospital.

"My best wishes to Dr Dehria and thousands of others like these #CoronaWarriors. We are proud of you."

Several popular Twitter handles shared the picture and termed such health warriors as superheroes.

The photo has been retweeted more than a thousand times on these Twitter handles. Madhya Pradesh has so far reported 65 coronavirus cases.

Of these, 44 have been reported from Indore, eight from Jabalpur, five from Ujjain, four from Bhopal and two each from Shivpuri and Gwalior.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Sudhir Kumar Deharia Shivraj Singh Chouhan
India Matters
Let’s not make any mistake, coronavirus is very serious: Renowned cardiologist Rahul Potluri
Coronavirus lockdown: Community kitchens in Kerala deliver free food to needy at home
People who showed coronavirus symptoms being taken to various hospitals from Nizamuddin area in New Delhi on Monday March 30 2020. (Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Over 1000 evacuated from Nizamuddin in Delhi, several being tested for coronavirus
Sachitra Munjuwani and Bhaveena Dharmesh feeding stray dogs at Ernakulam. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lockdown tales: These two women are feeding stray dogs in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Lockdown halts work and lives of 500 migrant labourers in Chennai
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Five trains, thousands of passengers under scanner over travelling with Tablighi Jamaat participants
Gallery
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
Before you make fun of your friends and family members over their birthday, remember some dashing personalities were also born on this day.
Born on April 1: Former Vice President Hamid Ansari to WWE star Randy Orton, celebrities, VIPs who celebrate birthdays on April Fool's
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp