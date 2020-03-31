COVID-19 infected CISF jawan tests negative in second exam

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A CISF jawan who was infected with coronavirus has tested negative for the disease following his latest medical examination, a senior official said.

The head constable rank official was posted at the Mumbai international airport.

He had tested positive on March 28 and was admitted to a local hospital.

"The jawan has tested negative for coronavirus in his latest medical test. He continues to remain under medical observation and isolation at a Mumbai hospital," a senior CISF official said.

More tests will be conducted in due course, he said.

The jawan is suspected to have contracted the disease from a passenger at the airport.

The 1.62 lakh-strong Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is the designated national civil aviation security force with 63 airports under its cover at present.

An officer of the Border Security Force (BSF), posted at its academy in Takenpur near Gwalior, is the other COVID-19 positive case among the paramilitary forces.

This case was too detected on March 28.