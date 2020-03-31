STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 patients from Ballari had visited relative in Bengaluru, returned by train

The release from the state government on Tuesday stated that the three, all members of the same family, had developed symptoms of Covid-19 after returning from Bengaluru on March 18.

Bengaluru Railway staff thermal screening passengers at Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna railway station. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Kiran Balannanavar
Express News Service

BALLARI: The state machinery is on its toes to find the contacts of three people from Ballari who tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. Officials in Bengaluru said that the patients had met their relatives in Rajajinagar area of Bengaluru and efforts are on to trace them.

The release from the state government on Tuesday stated that the three, all members of the same family, had developed symptoms of Covid-19 after returning from Bengaluru by train on March 18.

Family members in Hosapete approached the health authorities after their relative in Bengaluru, with whom the family had stayed, fell ill. After the samples were sent to Bengaluru lab, the family tested positive for COVID-19.

Local authorities have said that a total lockdown has been carried out in S R Nagar and other parts of Hosapete since Monday evening. All the entry and exit points of the locality have been seized and no one from outside except medical workers were allowed to enter. A disinfection drive was taken up in S R Nagar where the family stayed.

"In total, 14 people including relatives of the COVID-19 patients from Hosapete are now under isolation in Ballari district hospital. The count also includes four persons who had come to Ballari from Nanjangud in Mysuru. Samples of all the suspects have been sent to the lab for testing. The patients are being treated and their condition is stable," said an official from the administration.

The CMC of Hosapete has also asked people from S R Nagar and its surroundings to come forward voluntarily for a check-up as one of the COVID-19 patients had attended Namaz at Madina Mosque in Chapparadahalli in Hosapete on March 20. Besides this, the patient had also interacted with several locals and gone to buy vegetables.

"The locality has a population of about 4,000-5,000. We have asked the medical workers to visit households and check if there are any people with symptoms of COVID-19. Workers in three teams went around different parts of S R Nagar and also in Hosapete. Those who wish to get checked can visit Old Taluka Hospital in Hosapete or the district hospital in Ballari," the official added.

