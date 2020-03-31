STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Dubai returnee is Bihar's 16th corona positive case

Following the development, the entire 3 km radius from the youth's house in Gopalganj has been sealed.

Published: 31st March 2020 03:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2020 03:40 PM   |  A+A-

Bihar Disaster Management Department volunteers pack meals for needy people at a relief camp during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur  
Express News Service

PATNA: With the start of third round of sample testing on Tuesday at the RMRI in Bihar, the total count of COVID-19 positive cases has gone upto 16 with one 38-year old youth from Gopalganj testing positive.
The youth has a travel history to Dubai.

Following the development, the entire 3 km radius from the youth's house in Gopalganj has been sealed.

He recently returned from Dubai. All his family members have also been home-quarantined. Other villagers of Baitekula under the Thaawe PS have been asked not to venture out from their homes as all essential commodities would be made available to them.

A coronapositive patient of Munger, who had travel history to Quatar had, died at AIIMS in Patna. Meanwhile, three others including a Patna woman, have been discharged after being recovered from infection.

According to health department figures till March 30, 2376 passengers are still enrolled for observation with highest number of 648 cases in Siwan and 390 in Gopalganj.

As many as 90 samples have been tested negative till the completion of second round of sample testing. The third round of testing is on since from Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the state transport department dropped 13000 migrants by 150 buses after they were screened at the border check posts till Monday evening .

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak COVID-19 RMRI
India Matters
1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Curing COVID-19 on wheels: Old trains in Chennai turned into isolation wards
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
No need to panic, can easily conquer COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp