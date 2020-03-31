Dubai returnee is Bihar's 16th corona positive case

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: With the start of third round of sample testing on Tuesday at the RMRI in Bihar, the total count of COVID-19 positive cases has gone upto 16 with one 38-year old youth from Gopalganj testing positive.

The youth has a travel history to Dubai.

Following the development, the entire 3 km radius from the youth's house in Gopalganj has been sealed.

He recently returned from Dubai. All his family members have also been home-quarantined. Other villagers of Baitekula under the Thaawe PS have been asked not to venture out from their homes as all essential commodities would be made available to them.

A coronapositive patient of Munger, who had travel history to Quatar had, died at AIIMS in Patna. Meanwhile, three others including a Patna woman, have been discharged after being recovered from infection.

According to health department figures till March 30, 2376 passengers are still enrolled for observation with highest number of 648 cases in Siwan and 390 in Gopalganj.

As many as 90 samples have been tested negative till the completion of second round of sample testing. The third round of testing is on since from Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the state transport department dropped 13000 migrants by 150 buses after they were screened at the border check posts till Monday evening .