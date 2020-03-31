STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Entire village in Bengal goes on quarantine

Entire village in Bengal goes on quarantine

The people of entire Barnia village in Nadia district, from where five coronavirus patients were taken to a Kolkata hospital, decided to quarantine themselves.

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: The people of entire Barnia village in Nadia district, from where five coronavirus patients were taken to a Kolkata hospital, decided to quarantine themselves.

They refused vegetable sellers, fish vendors, grocery item suppliers to enter their village and kept themselves confined in their houses. Only health department personnel, who are sanitising the village, are being allowed.

Fish vendors and vegetable sellers and milkmen were refused entry since five neighbours were tested positive three days ago. “We don’t know who among us had mingled with the five. We are maintaining social distance and it will continue for next two weeks,’’ Mithun Sarkar, a resident of the village.

The health department has already identified 49 people who came in contact with the five. Block Development Officer Subha Singha Roy said the villagers were told to alert them if anyone shows COVID-19 symptoms.

