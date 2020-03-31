STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Facing flak from Kejriwal, Tablighi Jamaat says it was forced to host visitors due to lockdown

The statement added that the sudden suspension of trains across the country left a large number of visitors stranded in the premises.

Published: 31st March 2020 07:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2020 07:39 PM   |  A+A-

People who showed coronavirus symptoms being taken to various hospitals from Nizamuddin area in New Delhi on Monday March 30 2020. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)

People who showed coronavirus symptoms being taken to various hospitals from Nizamuddin area in New Delhi on Monday March 30 2020. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Facing criticism for allegedly allowing the stay of about 1,500 devotees at its headquarters in south Delhi’s Nizamuddin area despite lockdown orders in view of the coronavirus outbreak, the Tablighi Jamaat issued a detailed statement on Tuesday.

It said that soon after the call to observe ‘Janata Curfew’ on March 22 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the ongoing programme at the Markaz (centre) was immediately discontinued. The statement added that the sudden suspension of trains across the country left a large number of visitors stranded in the premises.

“Suddenly, on the evening of March 23, a nationwide lockdown was announced by the PM with a clear message for the people to stay put wherever they are. Under such compelling circumstances, Markaz Nizamuddin was left with no option but to accommodate the stranded visitors with prescribed medical precautions,” said the statement issued by the Markaz administration.

According to the centre, it had received a notice on March 24, from the station house officer (SHO) police station Hazrat Nizamuddin seeking closure of the premises. However, they responded to the notice the same day complying with the directions regarding closure of the Markaz and the concerned sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) was requested to issue passes for 17 vehicles with details to evacuate stranded visitors and send them to their destinations.

The Jamaat claimed that subsequently a team of the SDM and World Health Organisation (WHO) visited the site on Friday and Saturday and 39 persons were taken to various hospitals. However, the additional commissioner of police (ACP) surprisingly issued a notice warning of legal action. The same (ACP notice) was replied to in detail, said the statement.

Referring to media reports regarding hundreds of people found at the centre infected with COVID-19 and a couple of deaths and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal asking authorities to take legal action against the administration, the statement denied any violation.

“The fact-check could have been done by the Office of the Hon’ble Chief Minister, the authorities would have apprised him about their visits, deliberations and cooperation extended by the Markaz in order to disperse the remaining visitors,” said the communique.

The centre also offered its premises as a quarantine facility to help the authorities tide over the challenge of the current pandemic.

