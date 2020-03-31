Maharashtra CM asks private doctors to do chest X-ray of COVID-19 suspects

By PTI

THANE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has asked private doctors in the state to carry out the chest X-rays and hemogram of coronavirus suspects.

This can arrest the ailment at the initial stage and would help the patient, Thackeray said during a discussion on Monday with a Thane-based private doctor, who is part of the team providing medical assistance to people for coronavirus.

He also enquired about the facilities, including masks, available to doctors and asked them to wash their hands repeatedly and take care of their health.

ALSO READ | COVID-19 crisis: 60 per cent pay cut for Maharashtra CM, MLAs, MLCs

State Cabinet minister and NCP Leader Jitendra Awhad said he has facilitated setting up of eight community clinics in the city which will cater to the needs of citizens.

Thhe Thane Municipal Corporation and the local IMA Chapter have jointly prepared a panel of doctors to provide assistance to citizens during this critical time.

IMA Thane Chapter president Dr Dinkar Desai has asked doctors to keep their clinics open for a few hours everyday to cater to people who need medical assistance.

He said police were taking pictures of the clinics which are found non-operational during the lockdown period.

Doctors abovethe age of 55 have been exempted from operating their clinics during this period.