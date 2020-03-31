STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mumbai court rejects bail pleas of two accused in Elgar Parishad case

The accused - Varavara Rao (80) and Shoma Sen (60) - sought bail, saying they were suffering from multiple ailments and were vulnerable to coronavirus due to their age.

Published: 31st March 2020 04:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2020 04:00 PM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

MUMBAI: A Mumbai court on Tuesday rejected the temporary bail pleas of two activists arrested in the Elgar Parishad case who sought to be released from jail in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

The accused - Varavara Rao (80) and Shoma Sen (60) - sought bail, saying they were suffering from multiple ailments and were vulnerable to coronavirus due to their age.

Rao is currently lodged at Taloja jail in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, while Sen is lodged at the Byculla prison here.

The activists in their pleas said it has been found that older people and those with underlying medical conditions like cardio-vascular diseases, diabetes, respiratory problems, among others, are more likely to get the serious illness (coronavirus).

However, special public prosecutor Prakash Shetty objected to their pleas, saying various bail applications filed by the accused have been rejected in the past and there was no change in circumstances.

He also submitted that the grounds raised by the accused cannot be considered when they are charged under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Act.

Finding merit in Shetty's argument, the holiday court's Additional Sessions Judge R R Bhosale rejected the pleas of the two accused.

Nine people arrested in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case are being tried at a special court here after the NIA took over probe in the case in February.

The 2017 case, which was being handled by Pune Police, was transferred to the NIA by the Centre in January.

The case relates to alleged inflammatory speeches delivered at the 'Elgar Parishad' conclave, held at Shaniwarwada in Pune on December 31, 2017, which the police claimed triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon- Bhima war memorial located on the city's outskirts.

The Pune Police claimed the conclave was backed by Maoists.

The nine accused are among 11 people booked by the NIA in the case for alleged links with Maoists.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Elgar Parishad Elgar Parishad case
India Matters
1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Curing COVID-19 on wheels: Old trains in Chennai turned into isolation wards
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
No need to panic, can easily conquer COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp