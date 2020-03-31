Nepali workers desperate to return home

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Over 600 daily wagers, labourers from Nepal who are stuck in border town of Dharchula in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district are restless to return. Nepal is just 100 meters away after crossing a bridge over Kali river. But the Nepal government not allowing them to return yet amidst ongoing Covid-19 outbreak.

Man Bahadur, a migrant worker from Jajarkot of Nepal who worked in Char Dham Pariyojana, complained he and others have no basic facilities such as place to sleep or proper toilets. “Food is being provided but unhygienic conditions are a problem. Our government is being so cruel that it has abandoned us,” he rued.

Indian authorities have arranged food for them for now and told them to maintain social distancing. Pithoragarh district magistrate Vijay Kumar Jogdande confirmed that Nepalese authorities have locked down the border and are not taking anyone back.