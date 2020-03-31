STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

NIA files supplementary charge sheet in the killing of Arunachal Pradesh MLA in NSCN(IM) ambush

The agency filed its supplementary charge sheet against accused Ellie Ketok before a special NIA court in Yupia in Arunachal Pradesh.

Published: 31st March 2020 06:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2020 06:40 PM   |  A+A-

Slain Khonsa West legislator Tirong Aboh

Slain Khonsa West legislator Tirong Aboh (File| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency on Tuesday filed a supplementary charge sheet in the killing of an MLA and 10 others in Arunachal Pradesh allegedly in an ambush by the NSCN(IM) militant group in May last year, officials said.

The agency filed its supplementary charge sheet against accused Ellie Ketok before a special NIA court in Yupia in Arunachal Pradesh.

Ketok has been charged under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy and murder and relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The convoy of Tirong Aboh, the MLA from Khonsa constituency, was ambushed by armed terrorists of the NSCN (IM) on May 21, 2019 near Pansum Thong village in Tirap district.

The MLA was travelling to Khonsa from Dibrugarh. The MLA was among 11 people killed in the ambush, while three others suffered injuries, the officials said.

The agency has already charge-sheeted four accused --Luckin Mashangva, Jai Kishan Sharma, Yangte Josaham and Napong Jenpi -- on January 27, 2020, they said.

The NIA has found that members of the NSCN(IM) had allegedly conspired to kill the MLA and others due to his opposition to extortion activities of the terror group in Tirap, the agency spokesperson said.

The agency has found that some NSCN(IM) cadres led by self-styled Major General Rockwang Tangkhul alias Absolom Tangkhul, who has been absconding, formed a group to execute the killing.

The group was financed by Jai Kishan Sharma, it said.

The NSCN (IM) members had on an earlier occasion threatened the MLA and his supporters for their opposition to criminal activities of the group, the NIA has alleged.

"In pursuance of this conspiracy, on May 21, 2019, the members of this terrorist group fired with sophisticated weapons in an ambush at the convoy of Tirong Aboh MLA, Khonsa leading to death of eleven people and injuries to three others," the spokesperson said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Arunachal MLA murder Tirong Aboh
India Matters
Let’s not make any mistake, coronavirus is very serious: Renowned cardiologist Rahul Potluri
Coronavirus lockdown: Community kitchens in Kerala deliver free food to needy at home
People who showed coronavirus symptoms being taken to various hospitals from Nizamuddin area in New Delhi on Monday March 30 2020. (Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Over 1000 evacuated from Nizamuddin in Delhi, several being tested for coronavirus
Sachitra Munjuwani and Bhaveena Dharmesh feeding stray dogs at Ernakulam. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lockdown tales: These two women are feeding stray dogs in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Lockdown halts work and lives of 500 migrant labourers in Chennai
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Five trains, thousands of passengers under scanner over travelling with Tablighi Jamaat participants
Gallery
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
Before you make fun of your friends and family members over their birthday, remember some dashing personalities were also born on this day.
Born on April 1: Former Vice President Hamid Ansari to WWE star Randy Orton, celebrities, VIPs who celebrate birthdays on April Fool's
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp