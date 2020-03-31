STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

No shortage of medicines to combat coronavirus outbreak: Centre

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has directed manufacturers to produce and maintain sufficient stocks of essential drugs at any point of time.

Published: 31st March 2020 07:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2020 07:32 PM   |  A+A-

medicines, pills

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Tuesday asserted that there is no shortage of medicines to combat the coronavirus outbreak and the Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) is regularly monitoring distribution and addressing issues with the help of other departments, states and Union Territories.

The DoP is continuously monitoring production of medicines since the outbreak of coronavirus in China and is facilitating the industry by addressing various issues arising from time to time as quickly as possible on top priority in consultation with various authorities including state and UT governments, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers said in a statement.

Besides, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has directed manufacturers to produce and maintain sufficient stocks of essential drugs at any point of time.

All efforts are being made to ensure production of drugs and medical devices during the period of lockdown, it added.

"The Department of Pharmaceuticals is working in close coordination with line departments like Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Customs authorities, Central and State Drug Controllers, State Governments/UTs and various drugs and medical device associations," the statement said.

The ministry further said a central control room [011-23389840] has been set up in DoP, which is working from 8 am to 6 pm.

Moreover, NPPA has also set up another control room [Helpline number 1800-111255], which functions round the clock.

The control rooms deal with issues related to queries or complaints and messages dealing with coronavirus outbreak as well as coordination of transport and other logistic services related to drugs and medical devices, it added.

In case any issue pertaining to other ministries or departments comes or is brought to the attention of DoP, the same is being flagged to authorities concerned as part of inter-departmental coordination and through empowered groups, the statement said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Centre medicines India medicine shortage COVID outbreak
India Matters
Let’s not make any mistake, coronavirus is very serious: Renowned cardiologist Rahul Potluri
Coronavirus lockdown: Community kitchens in Kerala deliver free food to needy at home
People who showed coronavirus symptoms being taken to various hospitals from Nizamuddin area in New Delhi on Monday March 30 2020. (Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Over 1000 evacuated from Nizamuddin in Delhi, several being tested for coronavirus
Sachitra Munjuwani and Bhaveena Dharmesh feeding stray dogs at Ernakulam. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lockdown tales: These two women are feeding stray dogs in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Lockdown halts work and lives of 500 migrant labourers in Chennai
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Five trains, thousands of passengers under scanner over travelling with Tablighi Jamaat participants
Gallery
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
Before you make fun of your friends and family members over their birthday, remember some dashing personalities were also born on this day.
Born on April 1: Former Vice President Hamid Ansari to WWE star Randy Orton, celebrities, VIPs who celebrate birthdays on April Fool's
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp