Now banks, branches ordered to cater to 200 customers for personal transactions daily

CHENNAI: As monthly salaries are being credited in bank accounts, Indian Banks' Association (IBA) has instructed banks to introduce token systems to cater to at least 200 customers every day. This means those who visit the banks early and get a token can perform a personal transaction. It will be one first-come-first-serve basis. But still, the customers are encouraged to use ATM cards for transaction whenever

possible.

All India Bank Employees Association General Secretary C H Venkatachalam told Express that the decision was taken after AIBEA highlighted apprehensions about the effective management of the

payment and disbursal, especially in view of the lockdown conditions and risk of Coronavirus infection if large number of people come into the bank branches.

"Looking to our concerns and in view of the present lockdown conditions, social distancing norms and to ensure seamless disbursements to the beneficiaries in the Branches, IBA has asked banks and its branches to implement token system in Branches to manage the crowd, say around 200 Tokens to be issued per day as per the capacity in each Branch," Venkatachalam said.