PM Modi shares yoga video to follow during COVID-19 lockdown, says it helps relieve stress

Published: 31st March 2020 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2020 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi's Yoga videos. (YouTube Screengrab)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In a bid to encourage people to stay fit during lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday shared a video of a yoga asan which he practices.

"Whenever I get time, I practice Yoga Nidra once or twice a week," he wrote on Twitter.

Yoga nidra is known for relieving stress.

"It furthers overall well-being, relaxes the mind, reduces stress and anxiety," he wrote.

He shared a video each in English and Hindi.

According to details available on various websites, yoga nidra helps relieve stress.

Responding to a question during Mann ki Baat on Sunday on how he is keeping fit during the lockdown, he had said he would post the videos.

"But do remember, that I am not a fitness expert, I am also not a yoga teacher. I am merely a practitioner," he had said...some yoga asanas have greatly benefited me. It's possible that some of these tips might help you too during the lockdown," he said on Sunday.

A nationwide 21-day lockdown was enforced on March 24 to check the spread of coronavirus as social distancing is possibly the only way to prevent people from infecting the deadly virus

