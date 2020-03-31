STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM urges social organisations to help the needy

The PM interacted with the representatives of a cross-section of such organisations, including Art of Living, RSS, Patanjalia and Isha Foundation, through video-conferencing.

PM Modi (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With migrant labourers and the poor facing hardships on account of the nationwide lockdown, PM Narendra Modi on Monday reached out to social welfare organisations to enlist their support in alleviating the sufferings of the vulnerable sections of society.

“The nation... needs the service of social organisations and their resources like never before,” the PM told the representatives, including Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Baba Ramdev, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev and Suresh Joshi.

The PM suggested that such organisations arrange basic necessities for the poor, besides medical facilities and volunteers to serve the patients and the needy. “Social organisations have a big role to play in countering superstitions and misinformation,” the PM said.

He said it’s necessary to make people aware of the importance of “maintaining social distancing”.

