STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Procuring protective gear for doctors, assures government

Gives out figures of masks and personal protective equipment inventory in the country and the numbers being procured

Published: 31st March 2020 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2020 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

A doctor checks the temperature of a police officer on duty in Jammu. The shortage of PPEs for doctors and healthcare professionals in the country has sparked concerns| Pti

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid concerns and complaints of acute shortage of preventive gear for healthcare workers and ventilators for COVID-19 patients, the government, for the first time, made public the details of these supplies and said all stops are being pulled to increase their availability.

As of now, 3.34 lakh personal protective equipment (PPE) — crucial to prevent infection in healthcare workers — are available in hospitals across the country, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, while the stock of N95 masks they have is 11.95 lakh. The ministry said that 14,000 ventilators will be put aside for COVID-19 patients but did not give detail of how many ventilators hospitals in India have.
“PPEs were not being manufactured in the country. With the prospect of huge requirement of PPEs arising in near future, the Government of India made proactive efforts to promote their manufacturing in the country,” said a government statement on Monday.

“So far, 11 manufacturers have cleared the quality tests. Orders for 21 lakh PPE coveralls have been placed on them,” it added. Currently they are supplying 6-7,000 coveralls per day and this is expected to go up to 15,000 per day within next week. One more manufacturer has qualified on Monday and an order of 5 lakh coveralls has been placed with the firm.

The ministry also said that N95 masks are being manufactured by two domestic producers. “They are able to supply 50,000 masks per day at the moment, but are ramping up capacities to make 1 lakh masks per day within the next week,” it said. The DRDO is also collaborating with local manufacturers to produce about 20,000 N99 masks per day. This supply is expected to become available in a week’s time.

An additional 5 lakh masks were distributed in the past two days and 1.40 lakh masks are being distributed on Monday. Apart from this, 10 lakh masks would be part of the PPE kits being sourced from Singapore.

The ministry said less than 20 patients are on ventilator support at this moment while over 14,000 ventilators have been identified in various hospitals across the country for treatment of COVID19 patients.

A domestic manufacturer,  Agva Healthcare in Noida, has been able to develop suitable ventilators and an order of 10,000 ventilators has been placed with the firm. Supplies are expected to start by mid-April. The MEA is also approaching suppliers in China for 10,000 ventilators.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Doctors PPE
India Matters
1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Curing COVID-19 on wheels: Old trains in Chennai turned into isolation wards
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
No need to panic, can easily conquer COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp